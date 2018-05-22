7 wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday

The scene of a Monday night shooting in the 7700 block of North Marshfield that left a 42-year-old man wounded. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Seven people were wounded in shootings across the city on Monday, according to Chicago Police. No one was killed, but two men were seriously injured.

A man who was shot while leaving his home in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side was the first to be wounded about 4 a.m.

The 24-year-old was walking out of his home in the 5500 block of South Wabash when someone shot him in the back, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, where his condition stabilized, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

Another man was shot later in the morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The 39-year-old man was inside a home at 8:43 a.m in the 1300 block of East 75th Street when he was shot in the head, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

One woman was shot Monday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 26-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle about 5:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Linder when someone came up to the passenger side window and fired shots, She was struck in her hip and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

At 4:40 p.m., a man was shot in the face and critically wounded.

The 20-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle about 4:40 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Le Moyne in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side when two people walked up and fired shots, striking him in the face, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Another man was shot about 7:20 p.m. in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood and two more men were shot within 20 minutes of each other Saturday night.

The first man was shot about 10:30 p.m. in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 42-year-old was walking in the 7700 block of North Marshfield when a male dressed in dark clothing approached him and opened fire. He suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and was taken in good condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said.

About 20 minutes later, a 21-year-old man was seriously wounded in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle about 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Karlov when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the face. The man was driven to Mount Sinai hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

Officers then spotted and started following a suspicious vehicle that ultimately crashed, police said. The vehicle’s four occupants were taken to hospitals, where they were arrested.

All four people were released without being charged, police said.