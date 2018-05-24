7th grader charged with threatening to “shoot up” school in Indiana

A boy in the seventh grade was charged Wednesday with threatening to shoot up his school in Porter County, Indiana.

The boy threatened to carry out the shooting at Boone Grove Elementary and Middle School in Boone Grove, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was charged with level six felony Intimidation, the sheriff’s office said.

He was taken into custody and is being held at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Porter Township School Corporation and the boy’s parents cooperated with the arrest, officials said.

The threats were still under investigation.