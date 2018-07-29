8 people questioned after report of shots fired led to SWAT incident in Oak Park

Police were questioning eight people after a SWAT team entered a house Sunday morning in west suburban Oak Park where officers were responding to a report of shots fired.

Officers responded about 5:30 a.m. to the call of gunfire at the house on Taylor Avenue near Roosevelt Road, according to Oak Park police.

After officers surrounded the house, the people inside refused to come out, police said. The neighborhood was then cordoned off and other residents were advised to stay inside.

About 9:30 a.m., officers and members of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team entered the house, police said.

Seven people who were inside the house surrendered without incident, police said. An eighth person who was not at the house at the time of the incident was also being questioned.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Oak Park police at (708) 386-3800. Anonymous tipsters can also call (708) 434-1636 or visit http://www.oak-park.us/crimetip.