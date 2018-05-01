8 shot, 1 fatally, in Monday shootings across city

Eight people were wounded and one man was killed in shootings Monday across Chicago.

The day’s only fatal shooting happened Monday afternoon in the Little Italy neighborhood on the Near West Side.

Clarence Dabney, 29, was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot multiple times in the left side of his body about 1:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 13th Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Dabney, who lived in Austin on the West Side, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three hours later, three people were shot during an argument in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The three people got into an argument with another person who opened fire at 4:54 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Lexington. A 25-year-old woman was shot in her right leg, a 20-year-old man was shot in his arm and a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg, police said. All three were being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital where their conditions had stabilized, police said.

Less than a half hour later, another man was shot during a fight in Lawndale.

A 22-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when a person walked up with a gun and the two got into a fight about 5:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Avers. The man was shot in the hand and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Another man was shot about 40 minutes later in the Eden Green neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 36-year-old man was standing on the street when another male walked up and fired shots, striking him in the arm at 5:59 p.m. in the 13200 block of South King Drive, police said.

The shooter then ran off and got into a light-colored SUV. The man was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The first shooting of the day happened in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. About 3:40 a.m., a 29-year-old man was driving when someone in a black SUV pulled up and fired shots in the 2400 block of West Division.

The man showed up at Saint Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center a block away with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. His condition had stabilized, police said.

Monday’s last shooting happened about 10:20 p.m. in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A 30-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 10900 block of South Michigan when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left knee and his condition was stabilized, police said.