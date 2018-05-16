8 shot, 1 fatally, in shootings Tuesday

Eight people were wounded and one person was killed Tuesday in shootings across the city.

The only fatal shooting of the day happened in the morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the head, right wrist and upper back shortly after 11 a.m. in the 800 block of North St. Louis, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Norwegian American Hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released details about his death. Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The next shooting took place in the afternoon, when two men were shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The men, both 20, were walking about 3:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Walnut when someone drove up to them in a dark-colored Honda Civic, according to police.

The driver of the Honda and a passenger got out and began shooting at the the men, striking one in the right arm and the other in the left leg, police said. Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital. Police said one man was listed in good condition and the other man’s condition had stabilized.

About an hour later, a 20-year-old woman was shot while driving in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

She was driving about 4:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Damen when she heard gunshots and was struck in the buttocks. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, according to police.

At 5:40 p.m., a 19-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The man was sitting in a vehicle in the 8500 block of South Marquette when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the abdomen and arm. He took himself to South Shore Hospital before being transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The last shooting of the day happened at 11:54 p.m. in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A 21-year-old man was shot while standing outside at 11:54 p.m. in the 5700 block of North Campbell.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.

Three other men were also wounded in shootings throughout the day, including a 30-year-old who was shot while walking in West Rogers Park, a 20-year-old shot in both legs in Grand Crossing and a 37-year-old hit in the abdomen in Galewood, police said.