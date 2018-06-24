8 wounded in spate of weekend shootings in Gary

Eight people have been wounded in four separate weekend shooting in Gary, Indiana.

The first shooting left a 21-year-old man wounded Saturday evening in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street. About 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a call for service in the area and found an unoccupied vehicle, according to Gary police. During a subsequent search, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The man — who lives in Indianapolis, Indiana and was visiting his hometown of Gary — told investigators that he was getting out of his vehicle when another male walked up and shot him, police said. He was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, where his condition stabilized.

Hours later, three people were shot during a party at a park in Gary.

Officers responded to Methodist at 11:16 p.m. and found a 17-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The girl told investigators they were sitting in a vehicle during a celebration at Ironwood Park, 1119 E. 24th Ave., when they were shot, police said. The girl suffered a gunshot wound to her right leg, and the woman was shot twice in her upper body.

A 25-year-old man later showed up at the hospital after being shot in the leg during the same attack, police said.

All their conditions were stabilized, police said.

Three more people were wounded, one of them seriously, in another shooting just over an hour later.

About 12:30 a.m., officers responded about to Methodist after the wounded trio showed up, police said.

They told investigators they were in a vehicle near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Grant Street when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting at them, police said. The white vehicle then drove off, and the group drove themselves to the hospital.

A 17-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg, while a 20-year-old man was shot in his neck and a 22-year-old man was struck in the neck, police said.

The older man was later airlifted in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and the conditions of the girl and the other man were stabilized.

A couple hours later, a 25-year-old man showed up at Methodist after being seriously wounded in another shooting.

Officers responded to the hospital at 2:25 a.m. and learned the man had been shot in his back, police said. He told investigators that a friend drove him to the hospital after he was wounded in a shooting in the 500 block of Buchanan Street.

He was listed in serious condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call investigators at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.