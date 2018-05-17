9 wounded in shootings across city Wednesday

Nine people were wounded on Wednesday in a series of shootings across the city.

At about 11 a.m., a 27-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by attack in Englewood on the South Side.

The man was shot when someone in a passing car opened fire in the 1000 block of West 64th Street, Chicago Police said. He showed up to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where his condition stabilized.

Later in the evening, four people were shot within 20 minutes.

Between 7:35 p.m. and 7:55 p.m., three shootings occurred, leaving three men and one woman wounded.

In the first incident, a 25-year-old man was shot in the knee in the 6700 block of South East End in the South Shore neighborhood, police said. He was in good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

Five minutes later, a 36-year-old woman was shot in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.



The woman was shot in the left arm in the 1800 block of West 87th Street. Her condition stabilized at a hospital, police said.

Ten minutes later, two men were shot in Humboldt Park. The men, ages 53 and 46, were shot about 7:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Spaulding, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was struck in the right shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The younger man was taken to Norwegian American Hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and arm. Their conditions weren’t immediately known, police said.

At 10:07 p.m., a man was shot in the back while riding in a vehicle in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.The 25-year-old man was shot about 10:07 p.m. when a red mini van drove by and someone inside fired shots in the 6300 block of North Mozart, police said.

He was taken by a friend to Swedish Covenant Hospital and was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he is in good condition with a gunshot wound to his lower back, police said.

The last shooting of the day happened at 11 p.m. in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

An 18-year-old man was shot when a person emerged from a gangway and fired shots about 11 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Peoria, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the arm and the leg and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in stable condition, police said.

Two other men were also shot Wednesday, about 3:35 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side and about 9:10 p.m. in the Far South Side Trumbull Park neighborhood, according to police.