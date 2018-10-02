92-year-old woman dies in Bellwood crash

A 92-year-old woman died Sunday night in a crash in west suburban Bellwood.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Rose Maupin crashed an automobile into a fixed object at Mannheim Road and Adams Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Maupin was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where she died, the medical examiner’s office said. She lived in Country Side.

An autopsy ruled she died from multiple injuries from the accident.

Bellwood police did not immediately respond to a request for details.