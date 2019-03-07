Active shooter reported in Rockford

Authorities are responding to an active shooter situation Thursday morning in Rockford in north central Illinois.

Officers were at the scene “investigating an active shooter situation at the extended stay off N. Bell School Rd.” according to a message posted just before 10 a.m. on the Rockford Police Department’s Twitter account.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to the scene but did not release additional information.

Further details were not immediately available, but police said they will hold a media briefing at 10:45 a.m. in the east parking lot of Giovanni’s, 610 N. Bell School Road in Rockford.

This story is developing.

RPD officers are on scene investigating an active shooter situation at the extended stay off N. Bell School Rd. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 7, 2019