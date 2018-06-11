Boy, 17, charged with murder in fatal shooting of Carol Stream man in Addison

A 17-year-old Glendale Heights boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the Thursday shooting of a Carol Stream man in Addison. | Addison police

Bail was set at $3 million Sunday for a teenage boy accused of fatally shooting a Carol Stream man last week in west suburban Addison.

Jesse Garza, 17, of Glendale Heights, is charged of first-degree murder in the shooting, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots about 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Green Oaks and found evidence of a shooting, according to a statement from Addison Police.

A short time later, investigators found Miguel Reynoso, 20, dead of a gunshot wound to the back of his head in the 700 block of Lippert Lane in Glendale Heights and determined he was the person shot in Addison, police said.

Prosecutors said Reynoso was traveling in a dark-colored sedan when Garza approached the car and fired shots at it, striking the older man in the head.

Investigators took Garza into custody Friday, according to a post on the Addison Police Department’s Facebook page. Officials thanked members of the public for coming forward with information for police.

Garza’s next court date was scheduled for July 2.