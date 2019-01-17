A man was shot by police in a domestic-related incident in west suburban Addison, police said Thursday morning.
The incident happened in the 200 block of North Mill Road, near Army Trail Road, the Addison Police Department said on social media.
Police said the incident was isolated and there was no danger to the public. Additional information was not released.
