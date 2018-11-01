Former employee charged with stealing $11K in school district credit card points

A former employee has been charged with stealing more than $11,000 worth of credit card reward points form a west suburban Addison school district. | AP file photo

A former employee of a school district in west suburban Addison has been charged with stealing $11,000 in rewards points from a district credit card account.

Marcia L. Boyan, 50, worked for Addison School District 4 from February 2016 to April 2017, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

During that time, Boyan is accused of taking more than 900,000 “My Bank…My Reward” points earned on district cards for personal use without authorization from the district, prosecutors said. She is charged with one count of theft of government property in excess of $10,000, one count of theft in excess of $10,000 and two counts of official misconduct, all felonies.

DuPage County Judge Joseph Bugos set Boyan’s bail at $10,000 during a hearing Oct. 25, prosecutors said. Boyan posted bond and was released Wednesday afternoon.

Her next court date was scheduled for Nov. 30, the state’s attorney’s office said.