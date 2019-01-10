Woman, 18, fatally shot in NW Indiana

An 18-year-old woman was shot to death Wednesday night in northwest Indiana.

At 9 p.m., a police officer heard a loud bang that sounded like a car crash in the 1800 block of North Arbogast Street, according to a statement from Griffith police. The officer arrived to see a vehicle speeding away from the scene until it reached the parking lot of Mansard Plaza a few blocks away, where other occupied police squad cars were parked.

Officers discovered 18-year-old Alayna Ortiz inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound, according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office. The Valparaiso resident was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where she died at 9:47 p.m. An autopsy ruled her death a homicide.

Police said they have video of the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Griffith police at (219) 924-7503 ext. 252.