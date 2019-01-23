Marine recruiter charged with sexually assaulting teen girl trying to enlist

A north suburban U.S. Marine Corps recruiter has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was in the process of enlisting.

Alexander N. Louis, 27, was arrested Tuesday and charged with a felony count of criminal sexual assault, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The investigation started Jan. 18 when detectives learned that Louis, who works at the Marine Corps Recruitment Center at 934 N. Green Bay Road in Waukegan, met the victim as she worked to enlist in the Marine Corp., the sheriff’s office said.

He is accused of driving to the girl’s Lake Villa home multiple times when her parents weren’t home and engaging in a sexual act with her, the sheriff’s office said. He is charged with sexual assault because he “held a position of trust, authority, and supervision over the juvenile.”

Louis, who lives in North Chicago, is being held at the Lake County Jail pending a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said the Marine Corps has been “fully cooperative” with the investigation, and detectives have also been in touch with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, according to the sheriff’s office.

A representative for the Marine Corps did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.