Algonquin man charged with child solicitation

A northwest suburban man was charged with soliciting sex from an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old boy on a social networking application.

Thomas C. Casey, 23, was charged with two felony counts of indecent solicitation of a child and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Casey, who lives in Algonquin, used a social networking app to set up a meeting with the “teen” to smoke pot and “engage in a sexual act,” the sheriff’s office said. He was actually communicating with a detective from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Cybercrimes Unit.

Casey arrived at the undisclosed meeting location in Warren Township about 1:30 p.m. Thursday and was taken into custody by detectives, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to the Lake County Jail and was expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.