Alleged suburban drug dealer charged with drug-induced homicide

A man has been charged with supplying a fatal dose of heroin to a 21-year-old from west suburban Downers Grove.

Gregory Jones, 47, of Maywood, was ordered held on $750,000 bail on Feb. 25 after he was charged with drug-induced homicide, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Jones is allegedly responsible for supplying five baggies of heroin to Alexander Zabinski, 21, who was found dead on Dec. 15, 2018, at his home, prosecutors said.

A family member found Zabinski on his bed with a needle and nylon strand, prosecutors said. They administered Narcan and started CPR, but Zabinski later died at a hospital.

Prosecutors said that Zabinksi brought the drugs from Jones the day before in west suburban Maywood. Downers Grove police investigated the death and arrested Jones on Feb. 4.

A judge denied Jones’ request for a bond reduction to $30,000 during a hearing Tuesday, prosecutors said.

DuPage County saw five deaths from opioid overdoses so far this year, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement.

“This senseless loss of life has to stop and one way to stop is to cut the supply line,” Berlin said.

Jones was scheduled to appear in court again on March 25.