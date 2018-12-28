Man killed in Christmas morning hit-and-run in Alsip

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Christmas morning in south suburban Alsip.

Lenardo Lightfoot, 52, was hit by a vehicle at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of West 127th Street in Alsip, according to a statement from Alsip police.

Lightfoot, who lived in Chicago, was taken to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, where he was pronounced dead at 6:07 a.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries caused by a vehicle striking a pedestrian and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run and anyone with information was asked to call the Alsip Police Department tip line at (708) 385-6902 ext. 272.