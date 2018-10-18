7-month-old girl abducted during traffic stop near Belvidere found

A 7-month-old girl who was abducted during a traffic stop on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway near Belvidere has been found.

Kylee Jones was riding in a silver 2013 Chevrolet Malibu when it was pulled over at 10:40 a.m. on I-90 at milepost 21.25, west of Irene Road in Belvidere, according to an Amber Alert issued by Illinois State Police. The woman driving the Malibu got out during the stop, but a passenger nicknamed “Boopa” refused to exit the car.

The man, 32, then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off with Kylee still in the car, state police said.

The woman told police she had picked the up that morning and they had been driving to Madison, Wisconsin, according to state police. The man does not have custody rights to the child.

Police canceled the Amber Alert Thursday afternoon, stating that Kylee had been located. Further details were not provided.