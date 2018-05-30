Appellate court in Chicago won’t throw out ex-Rep. Aaron Schock’s indictment

Former Illinois U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock lost his bid Wednesday to get the criminal indictment against him tossed. | Matt Dayhoff/Journal Star file photo via AP

An appellate court in Chicago refused Wednesday to dismiss the federal indictment hanging over the head of former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock.

Federal prosecutors have accused the former Peoria congressman of using campaign and government funds for cars, mileage reimbursements, interior decorating, a charter flight to a Bears game and sports tickets he sold for profit.

But Schock’s lawyers argue his indictment is flawed because it repeatedly references the official rules of the U.S. House of Representatives. Last month, they argued to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals the judicial branch has no business interpreting those rules — to do so violates the separation of powers.

“An ambiguous rule cannot be used to support the prosecution of a member of Congress,” Benjamin Hatch, one of Schock’s lawyers, told a three-judge panel.

That panel shot Hatch down Wednesday in a 10-page opinion by Judge Frank Easterbrook.

“Neither the separation of powers generally, nor the Rulemaking Clause in particular, establishes a personal immunity from prosecution or trial,” Easterbrook wrote. “The separation of powers is about the allocation of authority among the branches of the federal government. It is an institutional doctrine rather than a personal one.”

Schock will have another chance to appeal if he is convicted.

The former congressman is also accused of filing false income tax returns and covering up his spending trail and alleged fraud schemes with fake invoices and false statements.

He was the youngest member of the House when he arrived in 2009. He resigned under a cloud of suspicion on March 31, 2015.