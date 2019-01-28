Woman charged in knife attack against Addison police officers

A woman has been charged with attacking police officers with two knives before she was shot earlier this month in west suburban Addison.

April Hachmeister, 51, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault to a police officer for the Jan. 17 incident, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. She has also been charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

Officers responded at 4:25 a.m. on Jan. 17 for reports of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of North Mill Road, according to Addison police and the state’s attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Hachmeister had gouged a man’s eyes and threatened him with a knife before police arrived. She also stabbed multiple items throughout the apartment, including a coffee maker and a TV.

When officers arrived, they saw Hachmeister holding two knives and ordered her to drop them, but she ignored the demand, the state’s attorney’s office said. She then allegedly approached an officer with the knives, at which point one of the officers shot her.

Hachmeister was taken to a hospital for treatment, police and prosecutors said. She was released on Saturday and taken to the DuPage County Jail, where she is being held on $50,000 bail.

She was scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Feb. 19, the state’s attorney’s office said.

The case remains under investigation by the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force, authorities said.