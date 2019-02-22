Arlington Heights man convicted of domestic battery, trespassing Batavia home

A jury found an Arlington Heights man guilty of trespassing the home of someone he was in a relationship with and touching that person’s face last year in west suburban Batavia.

Timothy M. Monty, 45, was convicted Wednesday of felony criminal trespass to a residence and misdemeanor domestic battery, according to a news release from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Prosecutors uncovered evidence that about 5 p.m. July 13, 2017, Monty armed himself with a loaded gun and tried to enter the home of someone he “previously had a domestic relationship with,” according to the state’s attorney’s office. After the garage entrance didn’t work, he moved to the front door and started shouting and banging on it.

Someone inside the home opened the door, the state’s attorney’s office said. The person who Monty wanted to confront had called 911 by then, and told him not to step inside.

Monty ignored those orders and entered the home, yelling and touching that person’s face with his face, the state’s attorney’s office said. After being given more commands to scram, Monty left the home.

“This case is similar to so many domestic violence cases, where someone is so angry about his loss of control that he resorts to physical violence,” said Kane County state’s attorney Joe McMahon. “This was an incredibly volatile situation and the presence of his gun made it that much more dangerous.”

Monty, who is currently free on signature bond, is next scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on April 18, the state’s attorney’s office said. He faces either probation or between one and three years of prison.