Arlington Heights PD search for man who followed girl near Prospect HS

A man in his 20s approached a 15-year-old girl and tried to give her a ride last week outside Prospect High School in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

About 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, the man stopped the girl as she was walking home from school near eastbound Kensington Road at Phelps Avenue and Miner Street, according to a community alert from Arlington Heights police. He asked to give her a ride in his vehicle, which she turned down.

The man drove away south and then pulled over near her to stare at her before leaving, police said.

He was described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old with dark brown hair, a mustache and manicured beard, police said. He was wearing a dark blue winter skull cap and a dark-colored heavy canvas jacket.

His vehicle was a tan or yellow four-door Kia Soul, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Arlington Heights police at (847) 590-STOP.