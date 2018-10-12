Armed home invasion reported in Wheaton

An armed man broke into a home last month in west suburban Wheaton.

About 2 a.m. Sept. 26, the resident of a home in the 500 block of Crescent Street woke up to a noise and found a man wearing all black and armed with a handgun, according to Wheaton police. Both the resident and the intruder ran away.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, standing 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6, and with acne scarring on his face, police said. He had broken into the home through an open window.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (630) 260-2077.