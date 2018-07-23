Armed man shot by ex-girlfriend after breaking into her apartment in Des Plaines

An armed Chicago man was shot by his ex-girlfriend earlier this month after breaking into her apartment in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

About 9:30 a.m. July 4, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1200 block of East Washington Street and found 22-year-old Jonathon Warner lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Des Plaines police.

Warner was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was treated for his wounds, police said.

Warner’s estranged girlfriend was then taken into custody, police said.

Investigators later learned that Warner had broken into the apartment while armed with a handgun, police said. Following a fight, his ex-girlfriend “feared for her life” and shot him several times in self defense.

She is a legally-registered gun owner, police said.

Warner, of the Austin neighborhood, was charged with felony home invasion, police said.