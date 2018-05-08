Armed, masked robbers hit 2 stores on North Side: police

Police are warning residents of masked robbers who targeted two businesses in the Irving Park and Albany Park neighborhoods on the North Side.

In both robberies, two males who had a handgun and were wearing ski masks entered the businesses and demanded money and property, Chicago Police said.

The first robbery occurred at 11:33 a.m. on April 17 in the 3900 block of North Kimball Avenue. The second happened at 2:17 p.m. on May 1 in the 3800 block of West Montrose, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.