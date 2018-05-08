Police are warning residents of masked robbers who targeted two businesses in the Irving Park and Albany Park neighborhoods on the North Side.
In both robberies, two males who had a handgun and were wearing ski masks entered the businesses and demanded money and property, Chicago Police said.
The first robbery occurred at 11:33 a.m. on April 17 in the 3900 block of North Kimball Avenue. The second happened at 2:17 p.m. on May 1 in the 3800 block of West Montrose, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.