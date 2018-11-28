Armed robber hits gas station, convenience store in north suburbs

Surveillance image of the man suspected in a Nov. 27 armed obbery in Gages Lake and a Nov. 25 armed robbery in Third Lake. | Lake County sheriff's office

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for a man who robbed a gas station and convenience store this week in the north suburbs.

About 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called for reports of an armed robbery at the Thornton’s gas station at 34225 N. Route 45 in Third Lake, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. A clerk told the deputies a man had entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register.

Another robbery was reported about 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday at Gages Lake Food and Liquor, 18495 W. Old Gages Lake Road, the sheriff’s office said. The clerk reported similar details to the earlier robbery.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-9 to 6-foot African American man in his mid-20s with a thin to medium build, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the same man was responsible for both robberies.

Authorities released a surveillance image of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Division at (847) 377-4245.