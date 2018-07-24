Armed robber hits cellphone store at Orland Park mall

A person brandishing a knife robbed a cellphone kiosk Tuesday morning at a mall in south suburban Orland Park.

About 10 a.m., officers responded to the reported robbery at a Sprint kiosk at Orland Square Mall, 288 Orland Square Drive, according to Orland Park police.

Responding officers learned that the male robber walked up to the kiosk and gave employees a note announcing the robbery, police said. A male employee suffered a cut on his arm during a brief struggle.

The robber made off with an unknown amount of cellphones, police said. He then left the mall and took off in a four-door Hyundai with tinted windows and no license plate.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound black male who’s thought to be in his 20s, police said. He was seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black North Face sweatshirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call investigators at (708) 349-4111.