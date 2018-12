Armed robber hits Downers Grove convenience store

A surveillance photo of the suspect who robbed a Downers Grove convenience store at gunpoint on Saturday. | Downers Grove police

Police are looking for a masked gunman who robbed a convenience store Saturday evening in west suburban Downers Grove.

About 7 p.m., officers responded to the armed robbery at the Bucky’s Express convenience store, 2181 63rd St., according to Downers Grove police. The masked suspect had robbed the store at gunpoint before taking off.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect should call police at (630) 434) 5600.