Armed robber pistol-whips Oak Lawn gas station clerk

A gas station clerk was pistol-whipped during a robbery Sunday evening in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

The robbery happened about 5:30 p.m. when the two male suspects walked into the Mobil gas station at 10240 S. Pulaski Road in Oak Lawn, according to a statement from Oak Lawn police.

One of them was armed with a black handgun, which he used to hit the clerk in the head, police said. He ordered the victim to open the cash register and then lie on the floor.

The suspects then left the store with an undetermined amount of cash and multiple cartons of cigarettes and cigars, police said. The clerk suffered “a minor cut to the head” but declined medical treatment.

The armed suspect was described as a 5-foot-8 male with a thin build, dressed in all black and wearing gloves and a ski mask, according to police. The second suspect was described as a thin male about 5-foot019 wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, gloves and a ski mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call Oak Lawn police at (708) 422-8292.