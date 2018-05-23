Armed robber targeting people walking alone on North Side: police

Police are warning residents of an armed robber attacking pedestrians from behind in the Lake View, Roscoe Village, North Center and Park West neighborhoods on the North Side.

In eight robberies this month incident, the robber has targeted people walking alone on the sidewalk, Chicago Police said.

During one incident the robber, described as a male, showed a gun in his waistband. In another, he held a gun to a victim’s head, police said.

The robberies occurred:

About 12:05 a.m. on May 14 in the 1300 block of West Wellington;

About 12:20 a.m. on May 14 in the 1300 block of West Wellington;

Between about 1 a.m. and about 1:15 a.m. on May 14 in the 2200 block of West Melrose;

About 1 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of West Roscoe;

About 1:05 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of North Leavitt;

About 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Arlington;

About 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of West Larchmont;

About 5 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of West Byron.

No detailed description of the robber was available. After one robbery, he was seen fleeing in a dark colored Jeep or similar vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.