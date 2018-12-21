Armed robbers lure victim by pretending truck broke down in Volo

A man was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening by a group of people who pretended their truck had broken down in north suburban Volo.

The 48-year-old man was driving south at 6:10 p.m. in the 31600 block of North Fisher Road when he was flagged down by a group of men standing near an apparently broken-down GMC pickup, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. When the victim pulled over to see if he could help, one of the men pointed a handgun at him and ordered him out of the car.

The suspects then got into the man’s vehicle and stole multiple items before driving off in their truck, the sheriff’s office said.

All of the suspects were described as adult men wearing hooded sweatshirts, according to the sheriff’s office. One of them was armed with the handgun and another was armed with a knife. They were driving a black, newer-model GMC pickup.

Drivers who see a broken-down vehicle were advised to notify the authorities instead of stopping and anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call the sheriff’s office at (847) 549-5200.