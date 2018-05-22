Armed robbers luring victims by using social media to set up fake sales

Police are warning residents of a series of fake online sales leading to armed robberies this month in the Gresham neighborhood on the on the South Side.

In five robberies, victims have been lured to a meet-up location to purchase items like cell phones and laptops through sale offers posted on social media. When they arrive, they are met by a group of three men who show a gun and take their property, Chicago Police said.

Items stolen include cell phones, purses, wallets and a car, police said.

The incidents occurred:

About 6:20 p.m. on May 2 in the 7700 block of South Union;

About 6:15 p.m. on May 2 in the 600 block of West 77th Street;

At 5:41 p.m. on May 8 in the 7700 block of South Union;

About 6:30 p.m. on May 14 in the 7700 block of South Union;

About 4 p.m. on May 17 in the 7600 block of South Emerald.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8273.