Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery

Surveillance image of the suspect in an armed bank robbery Aug. 22 at the Chase Bank branch at 500 N. Shady Oaks Drive in Elgin. | FBI

A man robbed a bank at gunpoint and fired a shot Wednesday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin.

The robbery happened at 2:06 p.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 500 N. Shady Oaks Drive in Elgin, according to the FBI.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and fired a shot outside the bank before running away on foot, according to a statement from Elgin police. No one was injured.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 40s or 50s with a medium to large build, police and the FBI said. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black and green gloves and a white paper face mask.

A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest, according to the FBI. Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.