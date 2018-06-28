Armored car robbery reported in Sycamore

An armored car was robbed Thursday morning in Sycamore.

Officers responded about 9:40 p.m. when the robbery of a Thillens armored vehicle was reported in a strip mall at 1470 S. Peace Road, according to Sycamore police.

Two people wearing masks robbed Thillens employees and took off in a vehicle that was believed to be a silver Ford Escape, or similar vehicle, police said. A third robber may have stayed in the vehicle to drive the other offenders from the scene.

No weapons were shown and no injuries were reported, police said. No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.

Local authorities are working with the FBI to investigate the robbery. Anyone with information was asked to call (815) 895-3435 or Crime Stopper at (815) 895-3272.