ATM robbed outside Calumet City bank

Two people robbed an ATM Thursday afternoon in south suburban Calumet City.

About 2:15 p.m., the two suspects robbed the ATM outside of the Chase Bank branch at 1783 River Oaks Drive in Calumet City, according to the FBI.

One of the suspects wore a black hooded sweatshirt, white pants and white gloves, the FBI said. The other wore a black hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants. At least one of them was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

The same ATM was previously robbed by two armed male suspects in May.