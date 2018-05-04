ATM robbed outside Calumet City Chase Bank branch

Surveillance image of the people who robbed an ATM Thursday outside a Chase Bank branch in Calumet City. | FBI

Two people robbed an ATM outside of a bank Thursday afternoon in south suburban Calumet City.

About 3:47 p.m., two male suspects robbed the ATM outside the Chase Bank branch at 1783 River Oaks Drive in Calumet City, according to FBI Chicago spokeswoman Special Agent Janine Wheeler.

One of the suspects stood between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11, weighed 150 to 160 pounds and had a light complexion, the FBI said. The other was between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1, weighed 150 to 175 pounds with a thin build and had a dark complexion.

They both wore all black clothing and used handguns during the robbery, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to their arrests.