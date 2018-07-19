Attempted bank robbery reported in Des Plaines

Surveillance image of the man who tried to rob a TCF Bank branch July 18 at 1500 Lee St. in Des Plaines. | FBI

A man tried to rob a bank Thursday afternoon in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The man attempted a robbery about noon at the TCF Bank branch inside the Jewel-Osco store at 1500 Lee St. in Des Plaines, according to the FBI. He was described as a 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 white man in his late 30s or early 40s with a medium build, weighing 180 to 200 pounds.

He wore a yellow construction hard hat; a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up under the hat; black sunglasses; a blue, gray and white plaid long-sleeved shirt; and dirty jeans, the FBI said. He also had “a goatee and a scruffy beard.”

The FBI was offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the man’s arrest. Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700.