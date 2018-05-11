Attempted luring case reported outside St. Charles high school

Security camera footage of an attempted luring case in west suburban St. Charles | St. Charles police

Police are reporting an attempted luring incident that happened Wednesday near St. Charles North High School in the western suburbs.

About 7 a.m., a student in the parking lot of the school said a male pulled up in a car and asked the student if they needed a ride, St. Charles Police said.

The student refused and the person drove away. The person did not exit the vehicle in the encounter, police said.

The car was described as dark colored with silver trim, police said.

Officers were investigating the incident with School District 303.