Man found guilty of beating, choking girlfriend in Aurora

A man with a history of domestic abuse was convicted again on domestic battery charges—this time for beating and choking his girlfriend earlier this year in west suburban Aurora.

Daniel Benson, 30, was found guilty Wednesday of four counts of domestic battery after a jury deliberated for two hours, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Benson was arguing with his girlfriend the afternoon of May 19 at their home in Aurora, prosecutors said. The girlfriend was in the kitchen holding their child when Benson punched her in the left rib cage.

She was punched again after placing the baby in a cradle in the living room and fell to the floor, according to prosecutors. Benson jumped on top of her and strangled her with is hands for about 30 seconds until police showed up.

Benson was being held in Kane County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail, prosecutors said. His bond was revoked upon conviction. He faces between three and seven years in prison.

Benson was convicted in 2017 for domestic battery in LaSalle County, the state’s attorney’s office said.