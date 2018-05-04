Aurora hit-and-run driver stops to pick up license plate after hitting cyclist

Authorities are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured Saturday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.

About 1:30 p.m., a 31-year-old Yorkville man was riding his bicycle south on Orchard Road when he was hit by a car headed west on Illinois Avenue, according to a statement from Aurora police. The man was launched onto the top of the car and rolled off.

The driver of the car got out after the crash to pick up her car’s license plate, which had been knocked off in the crash, police said. She then got back into her car and drove away north on Orchard.

The bicyclist and a witness both told investigators the cyclist had the green light at the time of the crash, police said. The man was taken to an Aurora hospital with a serious head injury before being airlifted to another hospital. Police said he was expected to survive.

The driver was described as a thin, 5-foot-7 white woman between 20 and 25 years old, police said. She was wearing black glasses and “an unknown work uniform.” She was driving a maroon, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at (630) 256-5330 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.