Aurora man charged with felony for fleeing police and violating parole

A man is facing a felony charge of fleeing police and violating his parole in west suburban Aurora.

Adrien Betsinger, 22, of Aurora, was also charged with several traffic violations related to a June 29 encounter with officers in which he allegedly fled and crashed a vehicle, according to Aurora police and court recrods. Officers were also investigating a weapon found near the scene.

About 10:30 p.m., Betsinger was driving and blew a red light at Galena Boulevard and Smith Street, according to police. He fled police, but crashed his car at Galena and Lincoln, and was detained, along with another man who fled from the car, after a short foot-chase.

Officers recovered a .40 caliber weapon from yard neighboring where Betsinger was apprehended, police said. The gun was being processed for forensic evidence.

Betsinger was being held at the Kane County Lockup in lieu of $25,000 bail, according to court records. His next court date is July 11.

A third person in Betsinger’s car did not flee, and was released without charging, police said.