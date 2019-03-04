Aurora man charged with multiple felonies after traffic stop

An Aurora man is facing felony charges after he was found with a handgun and weed during a traffic stop last week, prosecutors said.

Fabian Arness, 27, was charged with armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

On Wednesday evening, officers saw Arness commit some type of traffic violation and pulled him over in Aurora, prosecutors said. He was then found with a loaded handgun and several bags of marijuana during a search of his vehicle.

Arness, who did not have a valid Firearm Owners Identification card, was then taken into custody and charged, prosecutors said.

Arness is being held on $150,000 bail at the Kane County jail, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. His next court date was set for March 13.