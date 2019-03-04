Our Pledge To You

News

03/04/2019, 07:11pm

Aurora man charged with multiple felonies after traffic stop

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

An Aurora man is facing felony charges after he was found with a handgun and weed during a traffic stop last week, prosecutors said.

Fabian Arness, 27, was charged with armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Fabian Arness | Kane County State’s Attorney

On Wednesday evening, officers saw Arness commit some type of traffic violation and pulled him over in Aurora, prosecutors said. He was then found with a loaded handgun and several bags of marijuana during a search of his vehicle.

Arness, who did not have a valid Firearm Owners Identification card, was then taken into custody and charged, prosecutors said.

Arness is being held on $150,000 bail at the Kane County jail, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. His next court date was set for March 13.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending