Man choked, robbed while trying to sell coffee maker via social media

A man was put into a chokehold and robbed in west suburban Aurora Saturday afternoon while trying to sell a “high-end coffee maker” that he’d listed on social media.

The 31-year-old man set up the meeting after listing the coffee maker for sale on a social media app, according to a statement from Aurora police. He agreed to meet a supposed buyer about 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of McClure Road.

While the man was talking to the purported buyer, someone came up behind him and put him in a chokehold, police said. The “buyer” then took the coffee maker, along with the victim’s phone and watch, before both suspects ran away.

The victim described the robber as a dark-skinned black man in his late teens or early 20s, standing about 5-foot-10 and weighing about 160 pounds, according to police. He had brown eyes and was wearing dark clothing. The man was unable to describe the person who put him into the chokehold.

He was not injured but estimated his loss at $2,140, police said. Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call investigators at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.

Police also noted that there were parking spaces available in the Aurora Police Department’s parking lot that could be used for internet transactions.