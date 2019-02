Aurora man convicted of firing gun during domestic dispute in 2017

A Kane County jury found an Aurora man guilty Tuesday of firing off a handgun during a domestic dispute in 2017.

Juan E. Caballero, 26, was convicted of felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

On Oct. 2, 2017, Caballero parked in lot near the victim’s home before getting into an argument with a resident over allegations of domestic abuse, prosecutors said. Caballero then pulled his car out of the lot and fired a gunshot in the air toward the people in the front yard of the home.

“Jealousy, domestic violence and guns are usually a recipe for disaster, and we’re lucky someone wasn’t seriously injured or killed,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said in the statement. “This defendant is a convicted felon, should never have had a gun in the first place and should pay a severe penalty for his crimes.”

Following his conviction, Caballero’s $2,500 bond was revoked and he was ordered held at the Kane County jail, prosecutors said. His next court date, for motions and sentencing, was set for April 25.

Caballero faces between 3 years and 14 years in prison, prosecutors said.