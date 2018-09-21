Aurora man faces felony charges after cops find stolen rifle in car

An Aurora man is facing felony gun charges after a police officer spotted a car driving erratically and found a stolen rifle inside.

The officer saw the blue Lincoln LS driving over a curb about 5:50 p.m. near Union and Kane streets in Aurora, according to a statement from Aurora police. The Lincoln then “accelerated loudly” before making an abrupt right turn into a driveway of a house in the 100 block of North Union.

Three men quickly got out of the car and one of them tried to hide behind another vehicle parked in the driveway, police said. The other two began to walk quickly toward the rear of the house.

The officer then got out of his squad car and ordered the three back to the car “based on their suspicious behaviors,” police said. After backup arrived and detained them, the officer walked up to the Lincoln and saw a semi-automatic rifle “in plain view” where 25-year-old William O. Davila had been sitting.

Investigators seized the rifle, which had been reported stolen in a burglary in Virginia, police said. Davila, who lives in Aurora, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants for domestic violence and traffic charges.

Davila was being held at the Kane County Jail with a bail amount of $44,400, according to Kane County sheriff’s office records. His next court date was scheduled for Sept. 26,

The 24-year-old Aurora man driving the Lincoln was cited for driving an uninsured vehicle and driving on a suspended license, police said. The other man, a 19-year-old from Aurora, was released without being charged.