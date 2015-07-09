Aurora man gets 7 years for trying to meet teens for sex

A west suburban man who thought he was paying for sex with two teenage girls when he was instead arrested last December has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Andres Alonso, 22, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony involuntary sexual servitude of a minor in exchange for a seven-year sentence, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Last year, Alonso responded to an online ad and corresponded with a person he believed to be the girls’ mother, prosecutors said.

He arranged to meet them at a hotel and pay $100 for 30 minutes with the girls, who he thought were 14 and 15 years old, prosecutors said.

When he arrived at the hotel on Dec. 2, 2014, and paid the supposed mother, he was arrested by officers from Homeland Security Investigations and the Aurora Police Department, authorities said.

“Mr. Alonso was convicted under an Illinois law that was designed to wipe out the sex trafficking trade. I am pleased that we were able to make a dent in the demand, and pleased that no children were put at risk,” State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said in a prepared statement.

“The trafficking of humans for sexual or other purposes is despicable and we are committed to doing our part to put a stop to it.”

Alonso, of the 900 block of Gates Street in Aurora, will receive credit for 220 days spent in jail since his arrest, the statement said.