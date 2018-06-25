Aurora man sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession 2 kilos of cocaine

An Aurora man convicted last year of possessing two kilograms of cocaine for sale has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Gilberto Montes, 39, was convicted in September 2017 of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, according to the Kane county State’s Attorney’s Office.

Authorities searched Montes’ home in June 2015 and seized cocaine, drug packaging materials and more than $15,000 in cash, prosecutors said.

Montes was sentenced Friday by Circuit Judge James C. Hallock, prosecutors said.

“Mr. Montes chose to peddle his poison on the streets of Aurora and now he’ll go to prison for it,” State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said.