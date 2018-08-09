Aurora man sought on homicide charges after fatal crash

A man from Aurora is wanted for reckless homicide after fatal crash in the western suburb, according to police.

On March 31, Kendrick Scott, 19, of Aurora, was allegedly driving on Ogden Avenue at Long Grove Drive when he fatally struck 37-year-old Lorenzo Bryant, according to Aurora Police and the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

No charges or tickets were issued at the time of the incident, but police are now seeking Scott on a reckless homicide charge on a speeding charge, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Aurora Police Department Traffic Division at (630) 256-5330 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.