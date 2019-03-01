Aurora man who tried to kill ex-girlfriend after breakup gets 12 years in prison

An Aurora man will serve 12 years in prison for attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend after she left him two years ago.

Larry X. Lawson, 21, was sentenced Thursday following his guilty pleas of felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated domestic battery, stemming a Nov. 19, 2017, attack, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

The female ended her relationship with Lawson that year and tried to avoid him as he sent a deluge of threatening messages to her, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Several months later, she got into her car on the driveway of her home on Front Street, the state’s attorney’s office said. As she checked her cell phone, Lawson opened the door, grabbed the phone and attempted to pull her out while she fought back.

Lawson took out a sharp object and slashed the female’s neck and left cheek, the state’s attorney’s office said. She ultimately needed 12 stitches to sew up her cheek.

After the attack, Lawson fled to Kentucky and was arrested there, the state’s attorney’s office said.

He must serve at least 85 percent of his 12-year-old sentence, the state’s attorney’s office said.

“This defendant violently attacked his former girlfriend because he couldn’t take no for an answer,” Kane County state’s attorney Joe McMahon said. “Instead, he ambushed her, causing serious injuries and leaving her with permanent scars.”