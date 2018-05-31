Aurora man’s vehicle shot up as baby daughter sits in back seat

Aurora police are investigating two shootings that occurred overnight Wednesday into Thursday, including shots that were fired at a man’s vehicle while his baby daughter sat in the back seat.

About 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, a 19-year-old Aurora man was shot as he waited at a stoplight on Montgomery Road at Hill Avenue, police said. A sliver or light blue vehicle pulled alongside him and someone inside opened fire.

The man’s 8-month-old daughter was seated in the back seat at the time of the shooting, but wasn’t hurt, police said. The man suffered minor injuries from broken glass and was treated at the scene.

About 2:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call of shots fired and a person shot at an apartment building in the 900 block of Aurora Avenue, police said. A 29-year-old Aurora man was shot at least once and was taken to a hospital by family members with life-threatening wounds.

Police said the shooter was described as a man in dark clothes who concealed his face and ran off west after the shooting.

Neither shooting appeared to be a random attack, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (630) 256-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Calls to crime stoppers are anonymous and leads to arrest can qualify for a cash reward.